Ganja smuggling racket busted
Rajamahendravaram: Gokavarampolice have arrested three youths involved in ganja smuggling and vehicle theft, and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles used for the illicit trade. The accused, hailing from Kothapalli and Gokavaram villages in Gokavaram mandal, were reportedly addicted to bad habits and had been collaborating with youth from Rajamahendravaram and surrounding areas to steal bikes and trade them for ganja in agency areas.
The operation unfolded on Friday when Gokavaram SI and police personnel were conducting vehicle checks near the Bapanamma temple on the Kothapalli Road. During the checks, four youths riding two bikes towards Gokavaram attempted to flee on noticing the police.
Acting swiftly, the police team chased and apprehended three of the individuals, while one managed to escape. Upon searching them, police seized 14 kg of ganja and two motorcycles.
During interrogation, the arrested youths confessed to stealing motorcycles and exchanging them for ganja. Based on the information provided by the accused, the police launched a follow-up search and discovered 14 stolen motorcycles hidden under the water pipeline bridge near the forest check post on the outskirts of Kamarajupeta in Gokavaram mandal.
Police officials said further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused and unfold the full extent of the smuggling network.