Gannavaram TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkatrao's wife campaigns on six guarantees

The wife of Gnanavaram Constituency TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao, Gnaneshwari, emphasized the impact of the Telugu Desam Party's Super Six schemes on women's lives, stating that they would bring light and opportunities. In a campaign event held in Padesi Colony of Vijayawada Rural Mandal on Thursday evening, Gnaneshwari went door to door to explain the benefits of the TDP's schemes for women.





Among these schemes, she highlighted the provision of free travel for women in RTC buses once the TDP government is in power. The event was attended by local party leaders such as Koneru Venkata Narayana, Koneru Sandeep, and village party presidents Chaganti Pati Venkatakrishna and Velanki Sarath Kumar. Additionally, representatives from the BJP and Janasena parties were present, including rural mandal BJP president Kurumaddali Phani Kumar and Janasena President Podili Durga Rao. Overall, Gnaneshwari's campaign aimed to spread awareness about the TDP's initiatives to empower women in the community.

