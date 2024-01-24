Ganta Srinivas Rao responds on his resignation, says Jagan is scared of losing Rajya Sabha elections

TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao's resignation has finally been accepted by the Speaker after almost three years who had resigned in protest against the privatization of the Visakha Steel Plant. He expressed his anger that despite personally requesting the Speaker to accept his resignation, it had been pending for a long time. He alleged that the minimum tradition of taking his opinion before accepting the resignation was ignored, showing the cowardice of CM Jagan.

Ganta accused YS Jagan of being afraid of losing Rajya Sabha seats. Ganta, on the other hand, stated that he resigned in adherence to his principles against the privatization of the steel plant, and criticized CM Jagan for accepting his resignation for political gain. He urged CM Jagan to show self-respect and stop the privatization of the steel plant. Ganta also mentioned that he will seek legal advice on exercising his right to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections against the YSRCP government.