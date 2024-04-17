Ganta Srinivasa Rao Promises Public Welfare in Extensive Election Campaign

Bhimili Assembly joint candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao conducted a comprehensive election campaign in GVMC 2nd Ward, focusing on public welfare initiatives. Promising various schemes such as free RTC bus travel for women, Amma Odi compliance for all children, 3 free gas cylinders per year, 4 thousand pension, and job creation, Rao emphasized the importance of prioritizing the welfare of the people in the upcoming coalition government.

During the campaign, Rao also criticized the current government, labeling Jaganmohan Reddy as a "nickname for destruction" and warning of further deterioration if he were to be reelected. The rally held in Bank Colony, Rayapalem, Chillapet junctions, and Sangivalasa areas garnered support from the local community.

Rao's commitment to public welfare and his promises for various beneficial schemes have resonated with voters in the 2nd Ward, setting a positive tone for his election campaign.