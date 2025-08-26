‘Garadi’ theme thought-provoking

Vijayawada: Vijayawada-based cultural organisation Vedika continued its bi-monthly tradition of presenting quality programmes exclusively for patrons, with an evening of Kuchipudi dance and theatre at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Founder DV Chandrasekhar said the idea of ticketed entry even for patrons was to build accountability among both artistes and Rasikas. “If the programme maintains high standards, patrons will always extend their encouragement,” he remarked.

The first half of the event featured a vibrant Kuchipudi recital. Beginning with a devotional Pushpanjali, the presentation moved through Brahmanjali, Krishna Shabdam, Tarangam, Rukmini Daruvu, Marakatamani, and ended with a brisk Tillana. Though these are familiar items to connoisseurs, the young artistes infused them with fresh energy and confident expression. Disciples of Sri Kanakadurga Nritya Mandir—Bhargavi, Rishitha, Bhavana, and Sai Sahasra—performed with poise and synchrony, reflecting the meticulous guidance of their guru Y Anuradha.

The second segment was the playlet “Garadi”, written and directed by Cherukuri Sambasiva Rao. The narrative attempted to weave the struggles of the traditional Garadi performing community with the lure of terrorism, underlining how poverty drives youth towards dangerous paths in search of easy money.

While the theme was thought-provoking, the execution needed stronger technical support to sustain audience involvement. Performances by Cherukuri Sambasiva Rao, S Amrutha Varshini, Nadimpalli Venkateswara Rao, Bandarupalli Sambasiva Rao, Dr Babu, Surya, and Viswam were earnest, with Leela Mohan’s background score adding depth. However, uneven audio levels weakened the overall impact.

At the conclusion, Dontala Prakash, Venigalla Bhaskar, and Boppana Narasimha Rao felicitated the artistes for their efforts.