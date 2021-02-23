Garbage clearance in tourist spots of Agency on Feb 26

Rajamahendravaram: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer Praveen Aditya said that Sramadanam programme will be held on February 26 from 5.30 am to 7.30 am in identified places in the Agency area.

Addressing the officials of various departments at his office in Rampachodavaram on Monday, he said that the programme is aimed to clear garbage in the areas where tourists are moving.

Number of tourists coming to agency area are increasing day by day.

He asked divisional panchayat officer to alert village panchayat secretaries and other staff for the programme.

Moreover, the project officer asked the officials to submit a report on the available basic amenities in 120 villages and required facilities.

He asked the officials to work together to implement welfare schemes to the beneficiaries at their doorstep.

ITDA assistant project officer PVS Naidu, divisional panchayat officer Haranadh Babu, executive engineer Ramadevi and others were present.