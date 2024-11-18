  • Menu
Garikapati visits Durga Temple

Garikapati visits Durga Temple
Renowned spiritual orator and poet Garikipati Narasimha Rao visited Sri Durga temple on Sunday and performed special pujas.

Vijayawada: Renowned spiritual orator and poet Garikipati Narasimha Rao visited Sri Durga temple on Sunday and performed special pujas.

The temple EO KS Ramarao welcomed Narasimha Rao and presented the Prasadam and portrait of the Goddess.

He participated in a spiritual programme at KBN College on Sunday evening and delivered a spiritual lecture.

sidekick