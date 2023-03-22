Gates Engineering College bags prestigious award

Gooty: Gates Engineering College in the town has got national status for its efforts in the field of education as well as community development. The Gates chief received the award at the India International Centre in New Delhi at a function organised by the Ministry of Human Rights on Tuesday.

Gates MD Raghunatha Reddy was adjudged the Best Performer of the Year and the award was received by the college authorities.

Director of Gates, Sri Vani, faculty, staff and students expressed joy over the award to the college.