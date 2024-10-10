Gender determination tests a crime: RDO

Rajamahendravaram : Rajahmundry Revenue Divisional Officer R Krishna Naik emphasised the need for strict legal action against those involved in or promoting female foeticide.

Speaking at a meeting of the multi-member and sub-district level advisory committees under the PCPNDT Act of 1994 at the Rajahmundry RDO office on Wednesday, Naik emphasised that gender discrimination still exists in modern times and stressed everyone’s social responsibility to eliminate such social evils.

He pointed out that the preference for male children over female infants is driven by social and economic factors.

Studies have identified three main reasons for this issue: economic, social, cultural, and religious factors.

Naik warned about the severe consequences of female feticide and noted that there are legal provisions to shut down scanning centres found conducting gender determination tests. Relevant doctors can face imprisonment for such actions.

During the meeting, necessary actions to prevent female feticide were discussed, and Naik instructed officials to conduct surprise inspections of scanning centres every month to ensure compliance with specific targets.