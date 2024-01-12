General body meeting held for Veteran Sailors’ Forum

Visakhapatnam: The general body meeting (GBM) of the Veteran Sailors’ Forum (VSF) was conducted by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at Samudrika Auditorium.

Chaired by Chief Staff Officer (Personnel and Administration) Rear Admiral M Murali Mohan Raju, the meeting was attended by over 300 naval veteran sailors and Sahara ladies residing in and around Visakhapatnam.

Issues related to the welfare of the veterans were deliberated and suggestions were collected for early resolution. Information related to the Health and Welfare of Ex-servicemen was disseminated to the veterans by the Regional Director, ECHS (V) and Command Regimental System Officer.

Various initiatives and future plans of the Navy and Headquarters, ENC in respect of veterans and Sahara ladies were informed during the meeting.

Helpdesks of NAVEN, INBA, ECHS (V), INCS (V), Oi/C Polyclinic ECHS, NPM, State Bank of India and ZSWO provided on-the-spot resolutions to issues faced by the veterans.

The event concluded with the interaction of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and senior naval dignitaries with the veterans and Sahara ladies.