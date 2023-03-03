Get inspiration from freedom fighters, students told

Kakinada: BJP senior leader Ponugupati Subba Rao called upon the students to get inspiration from the struggles and sacrifices of the freedom fighters. He explained in detail about the significant role and supreme sacrifice of freedom fighters to the students at Municipal High School at Gandhinagar here on Thursday.





Subba Rao explained the supreme sacrifices of leaders like Sarojini Naidu, Durgabai Deshmukh, who struggled hard to achieve independence for the country. He said that they conducted the programme with the sole objective of promoting a great respect for the past leaders, who participated in freedom struggle and also to promote a sense of patriotism among the presentday youth. Kakinada district BJP Parliamentary vice-president Pendem Sridevi explained the importance of our culture and Vedic values. She also stressed on reading Hindu sacred scriptures like the Bhagavad Geeta, Ramayan and other valuable books to uphold Indian culture and traditional values. Municipal High School Headmaster NSSS Venkateswar Rao stated that already lessons about our Indian freedom fighters have been taught in classrooms. He added that steps are being taken to inculcate a sense of patriotism among the students.



