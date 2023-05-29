  • Menu
GGMP concludes on a grand note in Sarvepalli

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy addressing a huge gathering on the concluding day of GGMP in Sarvepalli on Sunday
The Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme conducted by Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy was concluded in Sarvepalli constituency on a grand note on Sunday.

Large number of people from 5 mandals in the constituency turned up for the event. On the occasion, the minister paid rich tributes to former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy by garlanding to his statue arranged on the dais.

Addressing the huge gathering, Kakani has said that he conducted GGMP for 194 days under the purview of 89 village secretariats in the constituency. The minister said the programme received huge response from the public. He urged the public to extend their cooperation to the government for continuation of welfare schemes in future also.

