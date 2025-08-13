GGU hosts ‘Innovation Startup Day’

Rajamahendravaram: Godavari Global University (GGU) hosted an ‘Innovation Startup Day’ on Tuesday, with speakers emphasising the crucial role of universities in transforming innovative ideas into market-ready products.

Dr Kushwant Kumar Seeram Reddy, Scientist-C at the Med Valley Incubation Council, MedTech Zone, AP, was the chief guest. He stated that their goal is to provide facilities and resources for establishing new startups. Reddy noted that Andhra Pradesh currently has 2,000 startups and that the council offers full support, especially to those in the healthcare sector. He said that innovative ideas can lead to products that solve many of the nation’s problems. Sriram Bhagavatula, CEO of Anakapalli Rural Incubation Centre, spoke about the unique industrial opportunities in East Godavari district. He encouraged students to use technology to solve local problems, suggesting that young people can become entrepreneurs by launching startups with small investments.

GGU Vice-Chancellor KVV Satyanarayana Raju (Chaitanya Raju), who presided over the event, stressed that successfully turning ideas into marketable products is key to future success. He mentioned the government’s aim to see at least one entrepreneur emerge from every family in the state.

Pro-Chancellor K Sasikiran Varma announced that GGU has already registered 25 startups and plans to launch a fully-equipped incubation centre. Other attendees included District Industries Centre General Manager SRW Vanidhar, GGU Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr U Chandrasekhar, Innovation Director Dr Y Muralidhara Reddy, and Wadhwani Foundation Director-Partnerships Dayakar Murthy. The event was held in collaboration with Wadhwani Foundation, TiE, Startup Andhra Pradesh, and NRDC.