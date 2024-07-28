Live
- ‘Jewel Thief’ teaser and audio get a grand launch
- Dulquer Salmaan’snext telugu film ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’unveiled
- Arjun’s first look from Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ adds anticipation
- Anupama dazzles in body-hugging outfit
- ‘A Journey to Kashi’now streaming on Amazon Prime rental
- BRCA gene mutations pose breast cancer risk even among men
- Mamata Banerjee’s mike-off charge ‘completely false’: FM Sitharaman
- Centre’s big push for electric vehicle adoption, manufacturing continues
- Paris Olympics: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men's 10m Air Rifle final, Sandeep Singh fails to advance
- Giant Fish Weighing Over 1.5 Ton Caught by Machilipatnam Fishermen
Just In
Giant Fish Weighing Over 1.5 Ton Caught by Machilipatnam Fishermen
Highlights
A fishermen in Machilipatnam caught a giant fish, weighing approximately 1,500 kilograms, from the sea on Sunday.
A fishermen in Machilipatnam caught a giant fish, weighing approximately 1,500 kilograms, from the sea on Sunday.
The fishermen from Gilkaladindi set their nets, initially unaware of the massive creature lurking below the surface. After hours of struggle, they were astonished to discover the size of their catch when they finally began to pull in their net. The sheer weight of the fish posed a significant challenge for the fishermen, leading them to call for assistance.
To successfully transport the enormous fish from the water to the shore, the fishermen enlisted the help of a crane. With the crane's assistance, the Bahubali fish was safely extracted, drawing a crowd of locals eager to witness this rare aquatic marvel.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS