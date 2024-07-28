  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Giant Fish Weighing Over 1.5 Ton Caught by Machilipatnam Fishermen

Giant Fish Weighing Over 1.5 Ton Caught by Machilipatnam Fishermen
x

Giant Fish Photos (eenadu)

Highlights

A fishermen in Machilipatnam caught a giant fish, weighing approximately 1,500 kilograms, from the sea on Sunday.

A fishermen in Machilipatnam caught a giant fish, weighing approximately 1,500 kilograms, from the sea on Sunday.

The fishermen from Gilkaladindi set their nets, initially unaware of the massive creature lurking below the surface. After hours of struggle, they were astonished to discover the size of their catch when they finally began to pull in their net. The sheer weight of the fish posed a significant challenge for the fishermen, leading them to call for assistance.

Giant Fish Photos (eenadu)

Giant Fish Photos (eenadu)

To successfully transport the enormous fish from the water to the shore, the fishermen enlisted the help of a crane. With the crane's assistance, the Bahubali fish was safely extracted, drawing a crowd of locals eager to witness this rare aquatic marvel.

Giant Fish Photos (eenadu)

Giant Fish Photos (eenadu)


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X