Giant Fish Weighing Over 1.5 Ton Caught by Machilipatnam Fishermen

A fishermen in Machilipatnam caught a giant fish, weighing approximately 1,500 kilograms, from the sea on Sunday.

The fishermen from Gilkaladindi set their nets, initially unaware of the massive creature lurking below the surface. After hours of struggle, they were astonished to discover the size of their catch when they finally began to pull in their net. The sheer weight of the fish posed a significant challenge for the fishermen, leading them to call for assistance.

Giant Fish Photos (eenadu)

To successfully transport the enormous fish from the water to the shore, the fishermen enlisted the help of a crane. With the crane's assistance, the Bahubali fish was safely extracted, drawing a crowd of locals eager to witness this rare aquatic marvel.



Giant Fish Photos (eenadu)



