Giddalur: Proposals sent for renovation of Cumbum tank with Rs 22 crores says Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara

Giddalur: The Prakasam district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara announced that they have sent proposals to the government to renovate the Cumbum tank with Rs 22 crore budget.

Along with the local MLA Anna Rambabu, he inspected the Cumbum tank and canals at Chintalapalem and conducted review meeting with the revenue, irrigation, and panchayat department officials on the steps to be taken for the development of the tank and canals on Friday.

The collector said in the meeting that the famous Cumbum tank is full now, after a span of 11 long years, and the farmers under it can irrigate their fields for two years happily. He said that they are making plans to develop the Cumbum tank as a tourist attraction also.

He ordered the officials to make proposals to develop the Peda Cumbum, Chinna Cumbum and Nakkalagandi canals with Rs 1 crore budget. He announced that the officials will see the arrangements to release water for irrigation and drinking water purposes from the Cumbum tank this year.

The Veligonda project SE Nagesh, irrigation EE Tirupati Reddy, DWMA PD Seenareddy, RDO M Seshireddy, and others also participated in the meeting.