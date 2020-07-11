Giddalur: Remove power lines posing threat to residents

Giddalur: Prakasam district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara ordered the electricity officials to immediately remove the power lines obstructing the passage and posing a threat to people in the Veligonda resettlement colonies.

The collector along with the joint collector J Venkata Murali, Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu inspected the Veligonda project dam at Kakarla, eastern main canal works, and lands required for the canal at Sairam Nagar on Friday and directed the officials to complete the first tunnel of Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project by October 31.

In the meeting with the engineering, land acquisition and revenue officers of the Veligonda project at Turimella, the collector reviewed the project works, land acquisition and rehabilitation of evacuees from submerging villages.

The collector said that the state government was taking a special interest in the Veligonda project and the chief minister has sanctioned funds required for it. As monsoon already commenced, he ordered the officials to make arrangements for the release of water through the first tunnel by the chief minister at least by October last week.

Responding to the news story by The Hans India, the collector ordered the electricity officials to remove the electricity lines wherever obstructing the way to the people, and posing danger to them.

He ordered the engineering officials to construct the houses in the resettlement colonies to be able to expand and develop by the families later. He asked them to distribute the plots to the oustees and ordered to complete the development of infrastructure and other rehabilitation facilities to the affected families of the Veligonda project.

Veligonda project SE Nagesh, special collector Gangadhar Goud, deputy special collector Chandraleela, Markapuram RDO Seshireddy, housing PD Sainath, DRDA PD Elisha, and other officials also participated in the meeting.