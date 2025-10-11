Girls are equal to boys in every field: MLA

Chennekothapalli: Onthe occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, MLA Paritala Sunitha urged girls to pursue their dreams with courage and determination, emphasizing that they are in no way inferior to boys.

The celebrations were held at the Model School in Chennekothapalli on Friday, in the presence of Dharmavaram RDO Mahesh, CI Sridhar and other officials.

Addressing students, Sunitha said girls must set ambitious goals during their education and work towards them without fear of societal opinions.

“Had I remained afraid, my life would have been confined to the kitchen,” she remarked, recalling her entry into politics after the sudden demise of her husband, Paritala Ravi. Despite severe challenges, she continued her journey with the support of then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and her family.

The MLA cited her daughter’s achievement as a gynecologist as an example of fulfilling Ravi’s dream.

She encouraged students not to be distracted at a young age and to respect the sacrifices of their parents by striving for higher accomplishments.

Referring to recent DSC recruitments, Sunitha noted that a majority of women had secured teaching posts, proving that opportunities are abundant. She also assured that issues identified in local schools would be resolved soon.

Later, Sunitha and RDO Mahesh inspected the construction of new intermediate blocks at Kasturba Girls’ School, being built with ₹2.25 crore.

She directed officials to ensure quality standards and expedite the works.