Girls corner most seats in medical admissions in AP

Vijayawada: Girls have secured a dominant share of seats across undergraduate medical courses in Andhra Pradesh for the 2025–26 academic year, with particularly high representation in Dental and AYUSH streams.

An analysis of admissions conducted through Dr NTR University of Health Sciences shows that women accounted for between 76.17 per cent and 85 per cent of seats in Dental and AYUSH courses, while 60.72 per cent of MBBS seats were also taken by female students.

The admission trends were reviewed by vice-chancellor of the university, Dr Chandrasekhar, who submitted a detailed report to health, medical and family welfare minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav after the completion of the admission process. The report highlights that girls outperformed boys not only in the convener quota but also in the management quota across courses.

According to the analysis, competition among female candidates for medical seats was particularly intense during the 2025–26 admissions. Students who could not secure MBBS seats showed a strong preference for BDS and AYUSH courses, further boosting female representation in these streams.

Officials observed that girls are increasingly preparing for medical education from the school level itself, which is reflected in their consistent success in admissions.

In BDS, girls secured 1,157 of the 1,519 seats available in government and private dental colleges, accounting for 76.17 per cent. Their share stood at 76.31 per cent in the convener quota and 76.09 per cent in the management quota.

In Homeopathy, girls occupied 380 of 526 seats (83.70 per cent), with 83.33 per cent in the convener quota and 85 per cent in the management quota. In Ayurveda, 74 of the 98 seats (75.51 per cent) went to female candidates, while in Unani, girls claimed 34 of 42 seats (85 per cent).

The trend mirrors the 2024–25 admissions, officials said. Notably, girls are also leading in the ongoing postgraduate medical admissions being conducted by NTR University of Health Sciences, reaffirming their growing dominance in medical education across levels.