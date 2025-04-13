Girls outshine boys in Intermediate exams

Vijayawada: Girl students outshined boys in the Intermediate second year public examinations 2025. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh released the results on social media platform X and also released the results on Whatsaap Mana Mithra app and other websites on Saturday.

The students got the facility to get results by sending a small message ‘Hi” to Whatsapp Number 9552300009. The students will get results by sending hall ticket number and date of birth to the Whatsapp number. Results were also available on Manabadi.com website.

The second year girl students achieved pass percentage of 86 and the boys got only 80 per cent. A total of 2,18,126 second year girl students attended the examinations and 1,88,569 of them passed.

Among the boys, 2,03,904 students attended the examination and 1,62,952 of them passed with pass percentage of 80. Girls and boys achieved 75 and 66 per cent success in the first year examinations. A total of 2,49,188 girl students attended the examination and 1,86,721 passed. In all.238107 boys appeared the first year examinations and 156258 passed. In the first year, the girls and boys achieved pass percentage of 75 and 66 respectively. Girls topped in the first and second year examination results.

For the first time, the Intermediate examinations were released in X. Students got the results within two minutes by using whatsapp Mana Mithhra app.

The IPE examinations were conducted from March 1, 2025 to March 20 at 1,535 centres in the State and the spot valuation was held from March 17 to April 5 in 25 camps.

Krishna district topped the second year results with pass percentage of 93 followed by Guntur with 91 per cent. NTR district got the third place with 89 per cent and three districts East Godavari, Nellore and Visakhapatnam stood at fourth place with 87 per cent.

Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anakapalli districts got the least with 73 per cent pass. The total average pass percentage is 82. A total of 4,22,030 students appeared for the examinations and 3,51,521 passed with pass percentage of 83. Contrary to the old method of releasing the examination results by the HRD Minister and the officials, the HRD Minister launched a new system by releasing the results on X and on websites.

Lokesh conveyed greetings to the students who came out with flying colours and wished them a bright future. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu also conveyed his greetings to the students.