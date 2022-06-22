Girls outshine boys in Intermediate results in AP

Vijayawada: Girls outshine boys in the Intermediate results announced by Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media after announcing the results, the minister said that in the first year inter exams 61 percent of girls passed while the percentage of boys was 49 percent.

District-wise the erstwhile Krishna district claimed top place by registering 72 percent pass and the least percentage of pass was registered in combined Kadapa district.

The minister appealed to the parents and students to visit the intermediate board website for detailed results.

The students may apply for recounting and verification from June 25.

Referring to the supplementary examination, the minister said that from August 3, they would be conducted. He assured the students that special classes would be conducted for them in the government colleges.

In the intermediate examination conducted in May this year, 8.69 lakh students appeared including 4.45 lakh first year students and 4.23 lakh second year students.

In addition, 72,299 vocational students also wrote the exams.

The minister said 54 percent of first year students (2.41 lakh) 61 percent of second year students (2.58 lakh) succeeded in the examination.

While only 49 percent of boys passed, the girls excelled with 61 percent in the first year, he said.

Likewise, in the second year only 54 percent boys passed while 68 percent girls came out with flying colours.

In the results of vocational courses, 54 percent in the first year and 52 percent in the second year passed.