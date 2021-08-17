Girls scared to step out of homes: Chandrababu Naidu

Mangalagiri: Stating that there is no democracy in Andhra Pradesh, TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that State has become an example of how criminals would wreak havoc if a 'criminal' becomes the ruler'.

Naidu said that lawlessness and chaos are ruling AP right now and the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has miserably failed to provide security to women. There is no law and order in the State. How a poor Dalit girl was brutally murdered in broad daylight nearer the Chief Minister's residence on a day when the country was celebrating the 75th Independence Day, the wondered.

In a statement here, the TDP chief deplored that the SC, ST, BC and minority women are increasingly falling prey to the crimes and atrocities ever since the YSRCP came to power in the State. On his part, the 'con CM' is going on betraying the people with his 'con policies and statements'.

Naidu said that the Chief Minister is only interested in issuing black GOs sitting in his Tadepalli palace but not in rescuing the lives of hapless women. The CM's only agenda is to amass ill-gotten wealth through unchecked corruption. Girls are shivering at the thought of coming out of their houses these days. There is constant fear from which side there would be danger.

Incidents of violence and atrocities are occurring in some corner of the State all the time.

The TDP chief slammed the ruling YSRCP for implementing the factionist Raja Reddy constitution to arrest the TDP leaders when they are only trying to stand by the victims in their hour of need.

"The 'con CM' has done nothing to ensure women's safety except making empty promises and con statements in the past two-and-a-half years. Over 500 atrocities and cases of harassment took place against women till now, which reflected the inefficiency of the YSRCP regime," said the former Chief Minister.

Naidu said that the Chief Minister is not at all listening to the plea of the families whose girls fall victim to the violence of criminals. There is no help coming even when the victimised families are making complaints to the police.

Jagan Reddy is running a dictatorial regime in AP by taking direct help from the police. Even the US Human Rights Commission expressed serious concern over rising atrocities on women and Dalits in AP now.

The TDP chief said that under their party regime, the CCTV cameras were set up at all needy locations to ensure safety of women and there was constant monitoring through the RTGS systems.

CM Jagan did nothing for women safety except creating some hype on the Disha App which was also just a copy of the 4th Lion App brought by the previous regime.

There was no trace of the Disha police when such ghastly crimes were being committed against girls. Naidu asked whether the Chief Minister has no time to call on the family members of the Dalit girl Ramya who fell prey to a criminal.

The DGP and the woman Home Minister turned into dummies in the hands of shadow rulers. The accused behind the CM's residence were not caught even now, he complained.