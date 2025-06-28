GITAM achieves global recognition in THE rankings

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University earned significant global recognition in the recently announced Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025.

The prestigious rankings evaluate universities across the globe on their contributions to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), utilising 220 indicators and 105 comprehensive metrics to assess impact.

In a major milestone, GITAM has been ranked across all 17 SDGs, a distinction achieved by only a select group of higher education institutions worldwide.

This accomplishment places the institution among an elite cadre of global universities that are actively driving sustainable development and societal progress.

A standout achievement in this year’s rankings is the institution’s global top 100 rank in SDG 7 – affordable and clean energy, where the institution secured the 81st position internationally, showcasing its commitment to promoting clean and accessible energy

solutions.

R Raja Prabhu, director, accreditation, rankings & IQAC, highlighted the institution’s progressive journey towards sustainability.

In the state of Andhra Pradesh, the institution stands as the only higher education institution to achieve the top position in fulfilling a wide array of SDG targets, including quality education, good health and wellbeing, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, industry,

innovation and infrastructure, climate action, etc.