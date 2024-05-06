Live
- India Criticizes Nepal's Unilateral Actions Over Disputed Territories
- Ruling, Oppn parties neglected irrigation projects: Sathyanna
- Kadapa dist records 84.05% registration for postal ballot voting
- Nifty forms Gravestone Doji candle
- Rs 68,417-cr fall in mcap at top-6 firms
- Rains to lash Telugu states for next two days
- Meeting the rising demand: Bachelor of data science graduates in job market
- Sleep loss most prevalent among popular teenagers in school: Study
- Exploring eco-philosophy in Margaret Atwood’s prose
- Mockery of Democracy: Criminals, Semi-literates as Poll candidates!
Just In
Give one chance to develop Kavali says D Venkata Krishna Reddy
Kavali: NDA MLA candidate for Kavali D Venkata Krishna Reddy (Kavya Krishna Reddy) urged people to give him one chance to develop the constituency....
Kavali: NDA MLA candidate for Kavali D Venkata Krishna Reddy (Kavya Krishna Reddy) urged people to give him one chance to develop the constituency. Along with MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TDP national general secretary Beeda Ravichandra, TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders, he campaigned in Kavali on Sunday.
Addressing the public, Kavya Krishna Reddy promised them that if TDP comes to power, its chief Chandrababu Naidu will give Rs 4,000 pension, Rs 15,000 to every school going child, free bus travel to women, free three cylinders per annum etc and urged them to vote for TDP. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said that they entered politics only to serve people, but not to rob people. He urged people to elect Krishna Reddy as MLA and him as the MP.