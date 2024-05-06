  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Give one chance to develop Kavali says D Venkata Krishna Reddy

NDA candidates Kavya Krishna Reddy and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy campaigning in Kavali on Sunday
x

NDA candidates Kavya Krishna Reddy and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy campaigning in Kavali on Sunday

Highlights

Kavali: NDA MLA candidate for Kavali D Venkata Krishna Reddy (Kavya Krishna Reddy) urged people to give him one chance to develop the constituency....

Kavali: NDA MLA candidate for Kavali D Venkata Krishna Reddy (Kavya Krishna Reddy) urged people to give him one chance to develop the constituency. Along with MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TDP national general secretary Beeda Ravichandra, TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders, he campaigned in Kavali on Sunday.

Addressing the public, Kavya Krishna Reddy promised them that if TDP comes to power, its chief Chandrababu Naidu will give Rs 4,000 pension, Rs 15,000 to every school going child, free bus travel to women, free three cylinders per annum etc and urged them to vote for TDP. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said that they entered politics only to serve people, but not to rob people. He urged people to elect Krishna Reddy as MLA and him as the MP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X