Give one chance to develop Kavali says D Venkata Krishna Reddy

Kavali: NDA MLA candidate for Kavali D Venkata Krishna Reddy (Kavya Krishna Reddy) urged people to give him one chance to develop the constituency. Along with MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TDP national general secretary Beeda Ravichandra, TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders, he campaigned in Kavali on Sunday.

Addressing the public, Kavya Krishna Reddy promised them that if TDP comes to power, its chief Chandrababu Naidu will give Rs 4,000 pension, Rs 15,000 to every school going child, free bus travel to women, free three cylinders per annum etc and urged them to vote for TDP. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said that they entered politics only to serve people, but not to rob people. He urged people to elect Krishna Reddy as MLA and him as the MP.