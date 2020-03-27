Govt to hold talks with aqua sector officials: Minister Mopidevi Venkatramana

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is focusing on aqua (fisheries) farmers, said Fisheries and Livestock Development Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao. Speaking to the media on Friday, he said that CM Jagan had issued a directive to the authorities of aqua department to take appropriate measures to prevent coronavirus impact on aqua crop products and prices.

He urged the farmers not to harvest their crops if the fishes had virus or other problems. The high-level meeting will be held tomorrow with the Aqua Sector Association and relevant authorities to discuss on the aqua sector. The minister said that the next steps in this regard will be taken by CM Jagan.