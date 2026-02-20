Global scientists assemble at meet on materials genome

Amaravati: The fourth International Conference on Materials Genome (ICMG–IV) at SRM University-AP here on Thursday brought together leading scientists, academicians, and researchers from India and abroad to deliberate on advances in computational materials science and AI-driven discovery. The three-day conference hosts 83 speakers from 13 countries including Japan, Russia, Spain, Denmark, Singapore, UK, USA, among others and participants from across 18 Indian states, associated with reputed institutes like IITs, NITs, IISER, IISc, Bangalore, CISR other Central Research Institutes/Universities, Editor from Wiley, making it a vibrant global forum for collaboration.

Prof G P Das, emeritus professor, Research Institute for Sustainable Energy, TCG Crest, Kolkata; Prof D D Sarma, honorary professor and CSIR Bhatnagar Fellow, IISc-Bengaluru; Prof Stefano Sanvito, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland; attended the inaugural session and Prof Yoshiyuki Kawazoe, emeritus professor, Tohoku University, Japan, joined virtually. SRM-AP Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar emphasised that ICMG reflects the university’s commitment to advancing cutting-edge research through global collaboration and transforming the learning ecosystem through AI-integrated education, redefining the future of academics.

The conference is convened by Prof Ranjit Thapa, Dean - Research and Co-convener by Dr Mahesh Kumar Ravva, Associate Professor, Chemistry & Assistant Dean (Research) and Dr Anita Halder, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics from SRM University-AP, Amaravati.