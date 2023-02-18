Global Tech Summit: Experts share insights into dairy, other sectors

Visakhapatnam: Experts and delegates who arrived from various parts of the world shared insights into different sectors, underlining the need to apply advanced technology in diverse fields at the two-day Global Tech Summit that concluded in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Speaking on the day-two of the summit, fisheries minister Seediri Appala Raju said digital artificial insemination would come in handy for the animal husbandry sector in a big way as the success rate is 35 to 40 per cent with minimum cost investment. "Further, the application of technology in the animal husbandry and fisheries sectors acts as a game changer, bringing down the costs to a considerable extent.

This apart, breeding technology has seen a big leap in the sector. In terms of dairy development, the government has taken so many inputs from the state of Gujarat and entered into an MoU with Amul. This apart, AP is a pioneer in the aqua sector, including the hatcheries, as the state adopts advanced technology in the fields," the minister stated.

Further, Appala Raju invited global leaders to take a look at the Andhra Pradesh aquaculture system which he termed as one-of-its-kind in the country.

The two-day event covered a range of topics, including Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, blockchain, fintech and many more. The platform not only facilitated panel discussions but also workshops and networking opportunities.

Participants from Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Africa, who arrived for the summit, aided in creating a diverse community of tech enthusiasts and providing an ecosystem to learn best practices and shed redundant ones.

Approximately, 20 startups were shortlisted for presentation at the summit, while close to 100 startups showcased their innovative concepts at the venue.

Sharing details of the event, co-convener of the summit and CEO of Pulsus Group Srinubabu Gedela said the GTS offered a platform to create a startup ecosystem and raise funding from various investors. "Going forward, a series of summits have been scheduled across the G20 nations such as Riyadh, Seoul, Tokyo, Rome, Paris, New York, Melbourne, Beijing, London, Tokyo and New Delhi spread throughout the year," he said.

The Global Tech Summit was the first in the series of G20-sponsored tech events that brought leaders, innovators, experts and entrepreneurs together from across the world and discussed the latest trends and developments in technology and exchanged best practices.