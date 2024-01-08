GMC bags Swachh Survekshan-2023 Award

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation secured Union Ministry of Urban Development’s Swachh Survekshan Award -2023. According to sources in the GMC, President Droupadi Murmu will present the Award to Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri at a programme to be held in New Delhi on January 11.

The GMC bagged ODF++ rank in the Swachh Survekshan in 2023, five star ranking in the garbage-free city along with Vizag, Vijayawada and Tirupati cities.

According to the GMC officials, the Central government has been giving ranks for Swachh Survekshan since 2016 for sanitation, door-to-door collection of waste, segregation of dry and wet waste and taking opinions of the people on cleanliness and giving the ranks at the national-level and

state-level.

The GMC has already bagged 108th rank at the national-level and 7th rank at the state-level in the below ten-lakh population cities during last year. The GMC is expecting to get a better rank this year. The GMC introduced door-to-door collection of garbage, RFID tag, set up clusters based on the ward secretariats and using the e-autos for the garbage collection.

It may be mentioned here that the GMC had already bagged third rank in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan at the national-level.