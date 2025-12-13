GMC clears regularisation of encroachments

Guntur: Guntur Mayor K Ravindra stated that development activities across the State have accelerated after the coalition government came to power. He participated in an emergency GMC Council meeting held on Friday at Municipal Council Hall regarding issuance of ‘No objection certificates’ for the regularisation of encroachments in Pragathi Nagar and Yanadi Colony, as well as the proposed merger of 11 neighbouring villages into the Guntur Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as part of this process, Prathipadu MLA Burla Rama Anjaneyulu proposed merger of 11 villages located near Guntur city - Challavari Palem, Chinapalakaluru, Dasupalem, Gollapalem, Jonnalagadda, Lalapuram, Mallavaram, Obul Naidu Palem, Thokavari Palem, Turakapalem, and Vengalayapalem --into the Guntur Municipal Corporation to ensure their fast-paced development.

During the emergency meeting, the corporators expressed their opinions, which will be compiled into a report and forwarded to the district collector for taking further action. The meeting also approved the issuance of NOCs for the regularisation of encroachments in Pragathi Nagar and Yanadi Colony.