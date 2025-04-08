GMC passes Budget of Rs 1,534 cr for 2025-26

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) council special meeting held on Monday passed GMC Budget of Rs 1,534 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

As soon as the council meeting started, the corporators discussed the GMC estimated budget which was passed by the standing committee.

Mayor Sk Sajeela presided over the meeting. The meeting paid tributes to little boy Izak who died of dog bite at Swarna Bharathi Nagar in Guntur city on Sunday.

The Mayor assured that the GMC will take steps to check the stray dogs. Later, she met the animal lovers and took their suggestions.

She said the GMC will take steps to prevent such things from happening again.

GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said some of the animal lovers are stopping surgeries on stray dogs.

He said the GMC will revive anti rabies and birth control vaccination from Tuesday.

GMC Additional Commissioner Obulesu, Deputy Mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu and TDP floor leader Kovelamudi Ravindra were among those who participated.