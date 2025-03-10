GMC to conduct PGRS today

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct a Public Grievance and Redressal System at the GMC office here on Monday.

After lifting the Guntur -Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency election code of conduct, the GMC is conducting the programme to solve the petitions of the people. GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu will directly receive the petitions from the people and solve their problems.

He will conduct ‘Dial your commissioner’ from 9.30 am to 10.30 am on Monday. After that, he will conduct the PGRS at the GMC office. He urged the people to avail the facility provided by the GMC to solve their petitions.