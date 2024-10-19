GMC to remove encroachments on drains

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said the GMC will remove encroachments on drains in a phased manner. GMC anti-encroachments squad removed the encroachments on the side drains at Railpet here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Srinivasulu said dumping of the domestic waste in side drains was obstructing the smooth flow of the water in the drains.

To facilitate the smooth flow of the water in the drains, the GMC is removing the encroachments on the drains and has taken up desilting of the drains.

The GMC has identified encroachments on the drains with the help of ward secretariat planning secretaries and engineering officials. Subsequently, the civic body has chalked out plans for the removal of encroachments.