GMC will collect garbage tax in all divisions soon: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said that GMC will collect garbage tax in all divisions in Guntur city very soon and added that the civic body is collecting the garbage tax to keep the city clean.

He inaugurated electric autos along with GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha in 32nd division here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the GMC is collecting garbage tax in 7th and 32nd divisions on pilot basis.The GMC will collect from Rs 2 to Rs4 per day for collecting the garbage from the households and added that garbage tax is different in slums and other areas. He further said that the GMC will spend this amount to keep the city clean. The GMC will bring into use another 220 electric autos for collecting the domestic waste. It will produce fertilizer from the garbage. Later, he distributed dustbins and cloth bags to the residents. GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha said that the GMC will collect domestic waste from the households from July 8 with the electric autos.