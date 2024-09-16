GMC will not supply water to private tankers

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Puli Srinivasulu directed officials to stop private tankers from filling up at the GMC reservoirs. He made a surprise visit to Gujjanagundla and Pedapalakaluru GMC reservoirs on Sunday.

He has been working on proposals to ensure sufficient water supply to Guntur city residents, and instructed officials to maintain reservoir cleanliness and record tanker details.

Show-cause notices will be issued to environment secretaries who haven’t fulfilled their duties, and pending sanitation works must be completed within two days, he instructed.