GO 512 copies burnt

Rajamahendravaram: CPI District Committee leaders burnt copies of the AP Land Titling Act GO in Bonfires at Anand Nagar in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday demanding repeal of the Land Titling Rights Act (GO MS No: 512).

The law was criticised as unconstitutional by the CPI leaders. They alleged that the Act will harm farmers and people of all sections and it will be beneficial to the land grabbers.

CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu criticised the government for passing such laws to help the land grabbers.

It is outrageous to implement unconstitutional law on the pretext of increasing land disputes in the courts. He demanded immediate suspension of the implementation of this law.

He called to defeat the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the elections who are pursuing anti-public and anti-labour policies.

CPI leaders Nageswara Rao, Kondavathi Srinivasa Rao Durgamma, and others participated in the programme.