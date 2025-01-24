Go-Kart championship inaugurated at SRKR

Bhimavaram: Secretary and Correspondent of SRKR Engineering College Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma virtually inaugurated the four-day SRKR Go-Kart championship here on Thursday.

College director Dr M Jagapati Raju lit the traditional lamp to mark the inauguration of the championship on the college premises.

Addressing the gathering with Mechanical engineering head of department Dr K Suresh Babu in the chair, Dr Jagapati Raju said that the students should understand that the engineering core groups like mechanical, electrical and civil play a very crucial role for the advancement of science. He recalled that All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) suggested that the students should get practical experience in addition to the academics. In order to get hands-on experience, the students should participate in such competitions in large numbers.

College vice-president SV Ranga Raju, Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju recalled that the SRKR Engineering College set up an automotive club way back in 2015.

As a result, the college students have been winning prizes in the go-kart championship organised across the country for the last four years. Efforts are on to increase the number of mechanical engineering seats in the college. In all, eleven teams are participating in the competition including several women’s teams. Sports representative of Hindustan Motors Sagar Vyas was also present.