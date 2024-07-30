Godavari flood level recedes at Dowleswaram

Rajamahendravaram: The Godavari flood level is gradually decreasing. The flood at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, which was at 15.80 feet at 8 pm on Sunday, receded to 14.60 feet by the same time on Monday night.

The discharge of surplus water to the sea has also reduced from 16,09,000 cusecs to 14,20,000 cusecs. The officials released 8,700 cusecs of water to the delta canals. A second flood warning is still in effect at Dowleswaram Barrage.

The flood level in Bhadrachalam which was 48 feet on Sunday night, came down to 42.90 feet at 8 pm on Monday.

The first warning is in force. As of now, there is a floodwater declining trend at Bhadrachalam and Dowleswaram as well. The officials of the water resources department are expecting that the flood surge may reduce on Tuesday.

A S Dinesh Kumar, Collector of Alluri Sitarama Raju district said that a total of 191 villages in 4 mandals of Chinturu division i.e., Chinturu, VR Puram, Kunavaram and Yetapaka mandals, and 35,746 families were affected.

R Mahesh Kumar, District Collector, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, said that 47 habitations in 12 mandals were affected by the flood. A total of 21,492 families were affected.

He said that 75 boats were being used to move the victims to safer places and 809 people belonging to 293 families have been shifted. He said that 8,600 food packets, 2,300 water packets and 13,736 water cans had been supplied.