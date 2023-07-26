Godavari rises again in Kunavaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Godavari flood started rising again in Kunavaram mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district as the Sabari tributary overflowed with flood flow. In addition to this, it has been raining heavily in many places in the agency since Wednesday morning. This situation is worrying the people of Kunavaram, Chinturu, and VR Puram mandals. For the past eight days, the flood level in this region has been decreasing for some time and rising again.

As the flood water has been flowing on the Kondraju Peta causeway for the last six days, there has been no vehicular movement and four villages are in trouble.

However, the road was cleared on Tuesday night after the flow of the Sokuleru and Cheekativagu stream subsided. The mud that accumulated there was removed. It is said that the traffic started on Wednesday.

Mahesh, a farmer from Kunavaram said that the flood level of Godavari in Kunavaram rose by five feet from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon.

He said that the flood water has reached the road at Murumuru village, 15 km away from Kunavaram, and if it rises another foot, the traffic will stop.

It is said that flood water is entering some villages of Kunavaram Madanalam. Officials toured Chinturu and Kunavaram mandals and advised people to be alert. Appealed to take shelter in flood relief camps.

The flood reached 45 feet at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday. There is a first warning in effect. Although the flood had receded to 39 feet on Tuesday, it rose again to 45 feet on Wednesday evening, causing widespread concern. Alluri Sitarama Raju district officials say that the Godavari is expected to rise to the second warning level (48 feet) in Bhadrachalam. In these circumstances, vigilance is required in Kunavaram, VR Puram and Chinturu mandals on Wednesday and Thursday.