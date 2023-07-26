Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued

Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area, the water level in the Godavari river is rising, resulting in flooding at Bhadrachalam. The officials have issued the first emergency warning as the flood surge continues to increase. At 3 pm, the water level reached 44.4 feet.



Additionally, the floodwater has also reached the low-lying areas of the town, including the temple inn. As the rain is still ongoing, there is a possibility of further flooding in the Godavari river, according to officials.

They have specified that if the water level reaches 48 feet, the second danger warning will be issued, and if it reaches 53 feet, the third danger warning will be issued. In response to the floods, the district officials have alerted the concerned authorities.

The extreme low pressure system persists over the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in the northwest Bay of Bengal. This system has also led to the formation of a cyclonic circulation.

As a result, there is a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. The Meteorological Department has forecast wind speeds of 40 to 50 km/h. A red alert has been issued in the state to caution residents about the severe weather conditions.