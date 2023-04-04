Godavari water is safe, clean: Union minister Bisweswar Tudu

Vijayawada: Godavari river water is safe and unpolluted, according to Union minister of state for water resources Bisweswar Tudu.

Replying to a question posed by MP V Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Union minister said as per Central Pollution Control Board report in November 2022, Godavari river water was removed in the list of earlier report on river water pollution.

He said the Central government sanctioned Rs 110.22 crore under National River Conservation Plan for Pollution Control of Godavari river water at Rajahmundry. He said a sewage treatment plant to purify 30 million litre water was taken up. Another Rs 88.43 crore was sanctioned for water treatment at Hukumpet.

He said that the Central Pollution Control Board will monitor the water purity continuously and there is no proposal to launch Namami Godavari project on par with Namami Ganga.