Goddess blessed devotees as Kalarathri

Srisailam (Nandyal district) : On the seventh day of Dasara Mahotsavams, the authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam have organised Kalarathri Alankaram to Goddess Bhramaramba and organised Gaja Vahana Seva to the Lord and Goddess on Wednesday.

Temple authorities stated that Kalarathri Alankaram is the seventh form of Nava Durga Alankaram. Goddess Bhramaramba appears in pure black attire. After Kalarathri Alankaram, Gaja Vahana Seva was conducted to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba.

All the queue lines were packed with devotees since morning, after taking a holy dip in Krishna waters at Pathalaganga. The temple administration supplied hot milk, biscuits, water and Prasadam to the devotees waiting in queue lines. After darshan free meals also served at Nitya Annadana Satram.

On this occasion, various dance programmes and folk dances were organised.

