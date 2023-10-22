Goddess gives darshan in Kalaratri Alankaram

Srisailam (Nandyal): Goddess Bhramaramba Devi gave darshan to devotees in Kalaratri Alankaram here on Saturday Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy was taken out in a procession on Gaja Vahanam. The nine-day festival is being organised on a grand manner here.



On the seventh day of the Dasara Navaratri Mahotsavams, the authorities as usual have performed morning prayers to Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

Subsequently, Kumari Puja was also organised where the girl children in the age group of 2 to 10 years were invited and offered prayers after presenting them with fruits, flowers and new clothes.

Later in the evening, the Goddess gave darshan to devotees in Kalaratri Alankaram.

Immediately after Kalaratri Alankaram the authorities have conducted the Gaja Vahana Seva to the Lord and Goddess. The presiding deities were decorated in a special manner and seated on the Gaja Vahanam. Special prayers were offered on the occasion.

Late in the night the authorities have also organised Gramotsavam. Several forms of folk dances, Kolatam, Chakka Bhajana and others were performed. The cultural programs performed on the occasion have enthralled the devotees and onlookers.