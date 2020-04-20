Gods service through online in AP

Amaravati: Various temples in the State have come up to offer online services for devotees. The devotees could place orders on the websites of respective temples for online services in personal absence.

As suggested by the devotees, the Archakas will perform the religious events on their name, Gothram at the temples. The major temples like Kanakadurga temple at Vijayawada, Kanipakam Varasiddi Vinayaka, Annavaram Satyanarayana, Kakani Sivalayam and other temples like Dwaraka Tirumala, Simhachalam, Penuganchiprolu have been offering these services.

The office of the Executive Officer of Annavaram Devastanams informed that Sri Swamy Vari Vratam in absence is being provided at Rs 500, Swamy Vari Nithya Kalyanam in absence is being charged as Rs 1200, Sri Swamy Vari Ayush Homam charged as Rs 2,000, Swamy Vari Sahasra Deepalankarana Seva at Rs 300 and Chandi Homam on every Friday at 558.

The temple authorities informed that they have been sending the visuals and photos of the religious events to the devotees on whose names they perform the services.

Meanwhile, Padma Movva, Commissioner, Endowments department instructed the major temple authorities in the State that, Arjita Sevas to be booked through online and such e-sevas to promote in social media by way of online streaming, without deviating the customs and traditions of the temple.

The temples authorities also prepared plans to dispatch of prasadams, Kumkuma, Vibhooti, Chandan and others to the devotees through postal agencies, once the postal services are in operation.

All the executive officers of the major temples are instructed to open an official account on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter so as to propagate the temple activities and to deny the bad propaganda against their institutions.