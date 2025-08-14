  • Menu
Golden Lakshmi pendant donated to Lord

Tirumala: A Bengaluru-based devotee, K M Srinivasa Murthy, on Wednesday donated a diamond and Vyjayanthi-studded 148-gram golden Lakshmi pendant worth...

Tirumala: A Bengaluru-based devotee, K M Srinivasa Murthy, on Wednesday donated a diamond and Vyjayanthi-studded 148-gram golden Lakshmi pendant worth Rs 25 lakh for adorning Sri Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy.

The ornament was handed over to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in the Srivari temple.

