Live
- Charge sheet filed in ex-DGP murder case; wife named main accused
- BJP legislators to visit Dharmasthala on Aug 17
- Street dog menace: Oppn MLAs want SC directions to be extended to State
- Ramalinga Reddy calls for Kannada Shloka training in Muzrai temples
- Tejasvi Surya promises two new Yellow Line trains each month from Oct
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 14 August, 2025
- Yellow Line boosts Namma Metro ridership past one million mark
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 14 August, 2025
- State eases laws for agricultural land purchase, introduces property registration reforms
- Uttarakhand to set crowd management system at Kainchi Dham
Golden Lakshmi pendant donated to Lord
Highlights
Tirumala: A Bengaluru-based devotee, K M Srinivasa Murthy, on Wednesday donated a diamond and Vyjayanthi-studded 148-gram golden Lakshmi pendant worth...
Tirumala: A Bengaluru-based devotee, K M Srinivasa Murthy, on Wednesday donated a diamond and Vyjayanthi-studded 148-gram golden Lakshmi pendant worth Rs 25 lakh for adorning Sri Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy.
The ornament was handed over to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in the Srivari temple.
Next Story