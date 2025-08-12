GoM on district names, boundaries to meet tomorrow

Vijayawada: The Group of Ministers (GoM), formed by the State government to provide recommendations on changing the names and boundaries of districts, mandals, and villages, will hold its first meeting this Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled for 11 am at the Conference Hall on the first floor of the second block in the Secretariat, said revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad on Monday.

The minister said that the previous YSRCP government’s reorganisation of districts was done without a clear, consistent policy, leading to significant difficulties for people in some districts who have to travel long distances to access their district headquarters.

Moreover, the naming of newly formed districts sparked controversy. In response, the public and elected representatives have repeatedly appealed to the government to change the names and boundaries of districts, mandals, and villages.

In light of these persistent requests, the new alliance government has formed a GoM to study the issue and propose solutions. The group is chaired by minister Anagani Satya Prasad and includes six other ministers, P Narayana, Vangalapudi Anitha, B C Janardhan Reddy, Nimmala Rama Naidu, Nadendla Manohar and Y Satya Kumar Yadav.

Satya Prasad has invited the public and elected representatives to submit their petitions regarding the changes to names and boundaries of districts, mandals, and villages directly to the GoM at the Secretariat.