Ekatma Manavatha Darshan meet from tomorrow

Vijayawada: Leaders of BJP state unit on Wednesday inspected the arrangements for the two-day Ekatma Manavatha Darshan national conference, scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on January 23 and 24.

The leaders also reviewed preparations for the unveiling of a bronze statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at the water tank premises within the IGMC Stadium. BJP State General Secretaries Nagothu Ramesh Naidu and Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy, State Programme and Protocol In-Charge and former Zilla Parishad Chairman Pathuri Nagabhushanam, NTR district BJP president Adduri Sriram, and other party leaders took stock of the arrangements.

Special delegates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to attend the conference. Organisers said elaborate seating arrangements are being made to ensure participants’ comfort during the long sessions, while entry and seating will be streamlined through a single-gate system. The bronze statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya has been brought from Hyderabad, and installation works have been expedited.

The conference coincides with the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the coronation day of Sri Krishnadevaraya on January 23. An exhibition is also being organised to visually recreate the historic Jan Sangh National Conference held at the same venue in 1965.

Addressing the media, Ramesh Naidu said the programme is being organised in a prestigious manner under the leadership of BJP state president PVN Madhav.

Alliance leaders are being invited, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has also been extended an invitation. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will attend as chief guests, he added. BJP leader Koduri Lakshminarayana, OBC Morcha State president Rongala Gopi Srinivas, SC Morcha State president Panthala Suresh, Minority Morcha State president Syed Basha, and others were present.