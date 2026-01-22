LRS application deadline ends tomorrow

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Chief City Planner Sanjay Ratna Kumar has said that January 23 is the last date to apply under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) for the regularisation of unauthorised layouts and plots. He said the government has provided concessions to plot owners under the scheme and appealed to them to regularise their plots at the earliest.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he urged owners of unauthorised layouts and plots to make use of the opportunity provided by the government. He said unauthorised layouts and plots formed up to June 30 can be regularised by paying the prescribed penal charges along with 14 per cent open space charges.

Explaining the application process, Sanjay Ratna Kumar said applicants should get layout plans prepared through a licensed surveyor, engineer, or architect for plots located in unauthorised (non-layout) areas. Applicants must pay 50 per cent of the penal charges or a minimum of Rs 10,000, and submit applications online through the official portal http://lrsdtcp.ap.gov.in, he said.

He warned that unauthorised layouts and plots that are not regularised would be inspected, and penal action would be taken as per law.

Such plots would not be provided with basic civic amenities like electricity, water supply, drainage, or storm water drainage facilities, he said.

Further, he said the Registration Department would include such unauthorised layouts in the “Prohibited Property Watch Register”, and no sale, purchase, or transactions would be permitted. Building permissions in unapproved layouts or plots would not be considered by the competent authorities, he added. He also directed developers and landowners to immediately submit details of all plots and layouts in unauthorised (non-layout) areas to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, either personally or through authorised representatives.