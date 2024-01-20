  • Menu
Gonuguntla Suryanarayana invites. Purandeswari to his residence

Gonuguntla Suryanarayana invites. Purandeswari to his residence
Daggubati Purandeshwari, who was present for the unveiling of the idol of the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao in Uravakonda

Daggubati Purandeshwari, who was present for the unveiling of the idol of the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao in Uravakonda, Anantapur, was invited by Gonuguntla Suryanarayana to his residence in Anantapur and arranged a dinner and presented Dharmavaram silk cloth as a courtesy.




