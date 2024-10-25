Goods worth Rs 4 cr reduced to ashes in godown fire

Allagadda (Nandyal dist): Massive fire broke out at a private godown late on Wednesday night in Allagadda. 3,335 bags filled with jowar worth around Rs 4 crore were reduced to ashes in the mishap.

According to sources, farmers used to store their yield in the godown that belongs to Ramalingaiah on the outskirts of Allagadda town. They will pay some amount to the godown owner and used to sell the produce when they get remunerative price.

After midnight on Wednesday, massive fire broke out in the godown. A passer-by noticed the flames gushing out of the godown and immediately informed Ramalingaiah, who in-turn informed fire department personnel.

Fire department officer Veera Reddy along with his staff rushed to the spot with fire tenders. After one hour, they doused the flames. But by the time the fire was put off, jowar in 3,335 bags totally burnt. The fire department officials suspected an electric short circuit caused the fire.