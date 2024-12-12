Google anchors its AI hub at Vizag

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said global tech giant Google is eyeing a big Artificial Intelligence opportunity in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a district collectors’ conference at the Secretariat, the CM said Google and the southern state have signed an agreement, which would catapult the port city's development. "Recently when IT Minister Nara Lokesh went to America, he went to Google campus and requested them and today Google has agreed to come to Vizag,” Naidu said.

He said we signed an MoU on Wednesday and are looking at a big opportunity in AI. Big firms like Google coming to Visakhapatnam under strategic investment can be a game changer, he said. Data Centres, AI, machine learning (ML) and deep tech, along with internet sea cables will transform the coastal city into a service AI hub. He exuded confidence that collaborations with global technology leaders such as Google will empower the southern state. “The delegation led by Google Vice-President Bikash Koley offered an overview of their operations and shared their ambitious plans in India.

"I am proud that Andhra Pradesh has been identified as a key partner," Naidu said.

Minister for IT Nara Lokesh recalled his recent meeting with the Google Leadership during his visit to the US where he also had an opportunity to visit the Google headquarters and interact with several senior executives of Google.

Andhra Pradesh under the new Government has witnessed a remarkable shift in investor perception. Within a few months of the new Government, the state has already attracted major investment proposals from Global and Indian majors, including Reliance Industries, Tata Group, ArcelorMittal/ Nippon Steel and Bharat Forge. These developments firmly position Andhra Pradesh as a burgeoning growth engine for the country, he said.

He said the progressive industrial policies under the leadership of Naidu have created a business-friendly ecosystem, attracted investors and paved the way for employment opportunities.