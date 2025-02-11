Live
Just In
Gopalakrishna made board member of SCAI
Dr Machani Gopalakrishna, Managing Director of Nellore MG Brothers Automobiles Pvt Ltd, has been appointed to the Board of Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI).
Gopalakrishna said that the shopping industry in India is a key figure in India in 2008 and is registered under Section 25 of the Companies Act 1956. SCAI is useful for the development of the shopping industry across the country.
Shopping malls have been operating about 2,70,000 crore businesses and providing employment to 1.2 crore people. Taxes to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore are paid by the shopping industry to the government. Dr Gopalakrishna said he was proud to have been selected for SCAI. He receiving a doctorate from ISB and a master degree through Harvard Business School.
The South India Chapter of SCAI has been witnessing development since 2020.